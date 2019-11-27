Sign-up to receive daily updates on the latest news, reports and analysis


SEARCH

US DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE

US Dollar Exchange Rates

Subscribe for our newsletter

X
LATEST MAGAZINE EDITION
EVENTS & AWARDS
28 November, 2019
Saudi Aramco's IPO unlikely to have direct fiscal effect,...
The effect on Saudi Arabia's external balance sheet will depend on the nature of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund investments and the sources of financing for the initial public offering (IPO).
28 November, 2019
Italy’s UniCredit plans sale of less than 10 per...
Earlier this week, UniCredit said that it is in talks with Koc to reorganise the SPV, known as Koc Financial Services, and that no final agreement has been reached.
27 November, 2019
The Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2019 honours top...
Entries for each category were critically evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of prominent industry experts, accountancy and auditor firms, as well as ratings agencies.
27 November, 2019
US-based Silver Lake acquires 10 per cent stake in...
The US private equity firm aims to hold its stake for about 10 years but could also seek to cash out through an initial public offering or selling to another private investor.
MOST READ
NEWS
HALA BUSINESS

Saudi Aramco IPO retail offering fully covered with one day to go
51 minutes ago
BUSINESS

Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for return of $1 billion deposit
1 hour ago
INVESTMENT

Debt-laden Air India will have to shut down if sale offer flops
7 hours ago
INVESTMENT

Deutsche Bank sells $50 billion book of assets to Goldman
7 hours ago
HALA BUSINESS

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management appoints two senior roles to its MEA team
8 hours ago
ISLAMIC BANKING

Uzbekistan’s AAB signs a $10 Million financing agreement with ICD
1 day ago
HALA BUSINESS

DIEDC expands network of partners in Indonesia
1 day ago
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Citigroup hit with record UK fine for incorrect reporting
1 day ago
HALA BUSINESS

Malaysian mobile operator targets $500 million in IPO
1 day ago
HALA BUSINESS

Abu Dhabi plans up to $1.5 billion Saudi Aramco IPO stake
1 day ago
SUKUK

Dubai’s DP World listed $2.3 billion Sukuk, bonds in 2019
2 days ago
HALA BUSINESS

DIB board approves share swap for the acquisition of Noor Bank
2 days ago


US Dollar Exchange Rates
View All Rates
Currency Converter

Powered by Exchangeratewidget


FEATURES
ECONOMY

Egypt: Surviving a fiscal turbulence
2 weeks ago
BUSINESS

Lombard Odier: Rethinking wealth
3 weeks ago
LIFESTYLE

Swatch ends Calvin Klein Swiss watch licence as contract expires
1 month ago
ECONOMY

Lebanon: Turning the tide
1 month ago
ECONOMY

Surviving the trade war
1 month ago
BUSINESS

A drama of supply and geopolitics
1 month ago
BUSINESS

FAB: Paying it forward
1 month ago
INVESTMENT

JP Morgan: An investment of the ages
1 month ago
CLASSIFIED ADS

Build your business and benefit from the Classified listing of your company’s various products or services . Great way to increase the visibility of your website

POST YOUR ADS NOW
DIRECTORY

Be found and increase your accessibility . Get enlisted to Improve your SEO and enable people to find your business

UPLOAD YOUR COMPANY DETAILS NOW
JOB

Optimize your recruitment / Job hunting . Advertise jobs and search for resumes to find your ideal candidates . Find Jobs . Explore job opportunities in the banking and financial industry

POST YOUR CV/JOB NOW!
EVENTS

Take a closer look at CPI Financial's events slate, from the region's most important financial awards programme the Banker Middle East Industry Awards to the thought-leadership platform for actionable investment advice the WEALTH Arabia Summit, bringing the pillars of the financial world and beyond together to celebrate the industry's achievements and chart its future.

VIEW ALL
OPINION
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Mashreq: The human touch
1 week ago
BUSINESS

Noor Bank’s culture factor
2 weeks ago
BUSINESS

A culture of good governance— the first line of defence
1 month ago
ECONOMY

Lebanon: At a crossroads
1 month ago
TECHNOLOGY

The changing face of banking
2 months ago
TECHNOLOGY

How digital transformation is driving the finance sector
2 months ago
ISLAMIC FINANCE

The potential in Oman continues to grow
2 months ago
TECHNOLOGY

Achieving a proper ROI on digitalisation
2 months ago
HALA BUSINESS

Wealth management, added value, and investment intelligence
2 months ago
MARKETS

Shape of things to come for GCC credits
2 months ago
BUSINESS

KPMG: A learning curve for overbanked Lebanon; M&As inevitable
3 months ago
INVESTMENT

The Middle East’s promising wealth landscape
3 months ago
MOST READ

VIDEOS



BME IBF WEALTH

LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

The Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2019 honours top achievers in the...
1 day ago
LIFESTYLE

Uber loses London licence over rider safety concerns
2 days ago
LIFESTYLE

LVMH to acquire Tiffany for $16 billion in largest luxury-goods deal ever
2 days ago
LIFESTYLE

Bahrain’s Bank ABC launches a digital bank
3 days ago
LIFESTYLE

Mercedes-Maybach SUV seeks to tap cachet of flagship S-Class
4 days ago
LIFESTYLE

UK, China top list of 50,000 tourists who visited Saudi Arabia
4 days ago
LIFESTYLE

Rare 1950s Patek fetches $7.7 million at Christie’s in Hong Kong
4 days ago
LIFESTYLE

Salt Bae backers seek a partner and a $1 billion valuation
2 weeks ago
LIFESTYLE

Patek Philippe watch sells for $31 million in record auction
2 weeks ago
LIFESTYLE

Singapore hotels to use facial recognition to speed check-in
3 weeks ago
LIFESTYLE

Etihad-Air Arabia budget carrier aims to fill India void
3 weeks ago
LIFESTYLE

Goldman Sachs allows more parental leave
3 weeks ago

PHOTO GALLERY


BME IBF WEALTH

BRANDS MAGAZINES LATEST EDITION

View Magazine
View Magazine
View Magazine
CPI Financial.com

Follow Us

OUR BRANDS


OUR EVENTS


AWARDS


PORTALS


SALES



HELP


CPI Financial was established in Dubai in 1999 to meet the needs of an ever-expanding financial community, offering a comprehensive portfolio of market-leading products and services tailor-made for the banking and financial services sectors.

Subscribe


© 2018 CPI Financial. All rights reserved.

No part of this website may be reproduced or used in any form of advertising without prior permission in writing from the editor.

 