Sign-up to receive daily updates on the latest news, reports and analysis


SEARCH

US DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE

US Dollar Exchange Rates

Subscribe for our newsletter

X
LATEST MAGAZINE EDITION
EVENTS & AWARDS
12 December, 2019
China risks missing own deadline on environmental disclosure
Mandatory disclosure would provide standardised and comparable data to make investment decisions but is receiving push back from companies because of high costs.
12 December, 2019
Lebanon 2019 budget deficit widens more than expected
Six weeks since protests targeting the country’s elite led Saad al-Hariri to resign as prime minister, the international is urging heavily indebted Lebanon to form a new government that can enact urgent reforms and secure support.
12 December, 2019
Saudi Arabia may tap debt market in January 2020...
Saudi Arabia expects its budget deficit next year to be around SAR 187 billion, with plans to finance that by borrowing and drawing down the Kingdom’s reserves.
MOST READ
NEWS
TECHNOLOGY

ADIB launches paperless account opening application
4 hours ago
INVESTMENT

WEEGS calls for female entrepreneurs’ participation in value chains procurement
5 hours ago
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Deutsche Bank expects lower revenue growth at DWS
5 hours ago
INVESTMENT

Saudi Aramco closes in on Crown Prince Mohammed’s $2 trillion goal
6 hours ago
INVESTMENT

Jet Airways’ creditors agree to delay revamp plan
8 hours ago
HALAL BUSINESS

ADNOC, Reliance partner to develop ethylene dichloride facility
8 hours ago
LIFESTYLE

Dubai’s Azizi Developments pre-orders 10 Tesla Cybertrucks
9 hours ago
HALAL BUSINESS

IIRA reaffirms GFH Financial Group’s BB / B fiduciary ratings
9 hours ago
BUSINESS

Mubadala Capital seeks to double third-party funds to $6 billion
1 day ago
HALAL BUSINESS

Dubai bankers club seeks turnaround after membership dwindles
1 day ago
TECHNOLOGY

Mashreq, Zoho partner to enhance SME banking
1 day ago
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

HSBC agrees to pay $192 million to resolve US tax probe
1 day ago


US Dollar Exchange Rates
View All Rates
Currency Converter

Powered by Exchangeratewidget


FEATURES
BUSINESS

Walton International: A bullish view on US real estate
1 day ago
INVESTMENT

Bahrain Credit partners Veeam to drive its digital transformation
3 days ago
TECHNOLOGY

Ransomware
1 week ago
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Mashreq: The human touch
3 weeks ago
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Walton Global Investments: Continuing a track record of strong returns
4 weeks ago
BUSINESS

Noor Bank’s culture factor
1 month ago
ECONOMY

Egypt: Surviving a fiscal turbulence
1 month ago
BUSINESS

Lombard Odier: Rethinking wealth
1 month ago
CLASSIFIED ADS

Build your business and benefit from the Classified listing of your company’s various products or services . Great way to increase the visibility of your website

POST YOUR ADS NOW
DIRECTORY

Be found and increase your accessibility . Get enlisted to Improve your SEO and enable people to find your business

UPLOAD YOUR COMPANY DETAILS NOW
JOB

Optimize your recruitment / Job hunting . Advertise jobs and search for resumes to find your ideal candidates . Find Jobs . Explore job opportunities in the banking and financial industry

POST YOUR CV/JOB NOW!
EVENTS

Take a closer look at CPI Financial's events slate, from the region's most important financial awards programme the Banker Middle East Industry Awards to the thought-leadership platform for actionable investment advice the WEALTH Arabia Summit, bringing the pillars of the financial world and beyond together to celebrate the industry's achievements and chart its future.

VIEW ALL
OPINION
TECHNOLOGY

Continuous testing in the age of speed for banks
2 days ago
BUSINESS

A culture of good governance— the first line of defence
2 months ago
ECONOMY

Lebanon: At a crossroads
2 months ago
TECHNOLOGY

The changing face of banking
2 months ago
TECHNOLOGY

How digital transformation is driving the finance sector
3 months ago
ISLAMIC FINANCE

The potential in Oman continues to grow
3 months ago
TECHNOLOGY

Achieving a proper ROI on digitalisation
3 months ago
MARKETS

Shape of things to come for GCC credits
3 months ago
BUSINESS

KPMG: A learning curve for overbanked Lebanon; M&As inevitable
3 months ago
INVESTMENT

The Middle East’s promising wealth landscape
3 months ago
ECONOMY

Turkey: Borrowed time?
4 months ago
BUSINESS

Exploring other avenues
4 months ago
MOST READ

VIDEOS



BME IBF WEALTH

LIFESTYLE

ADIB launches paperless account opening application
4 hours ago

Dubai’s Azizi Developments pre-orders 10 Tesla Cybertrucks
9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia ends gender rules for restaurant entrances
3 days ago

Egypt secures $1.1 billion from ITFC to fund commodities imports
1 week ago

H&M pilots renting clothes to address environment concern
1 week ago

DAMAC Chairman acquires Italy’s Roberto Cavalli
1 week ago

The Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2019 honours top achievers in the...
2 weeks ago

Uber loses London licence over rider safety concerns
2 weeks ago

LVMH to acquire Tiffany for $16 billion in largest luxury-goods deal ever
2 weeks ago

Bahrain’s Bank ABC launches a digital bank
2 weeks ago

Mercedes-Maybach SUV seeks to tap cachet of flagship S-Class
2 weeks ago

UK, China top list of 50,000 tourists who visited Saudi Arabia
2 weeks ago

PHOTO GALLERY


BME IBF WEALTH

BRANDS MAGAZINES LATEST EDITION

View Magazine
View Magazine
View Magazine
CPI Financial.com

Follow Us

OUR BRANDS


OUR EVENTS


AWARDS


PORTALS


SALES



HELP


CPI Financial was established in Dubai in 1999 to meet the needs of an ever-expanding financial community, offering a comprehensive portfolio of market-leading products and services tailor-made for the banking and financial services sectors.

Subscribe to our News Letter

Subscribe

© 2018 CPI Financial. All rights reserved.

No part of this website may be reproduced or used in any form of advertising without prior permission in writing from the editor.

 