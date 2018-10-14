Egypt taps into Asian debt markets under debt restructuring

Egypt’s finance minister has announced that the Government is considering issuing bonds in currencies other than the euro and the US dollar in a bid to improve its debt structure.

The finance minister met investors in Seoul last week and plans to continue the marketing trip to Singapore, Japan and Malaysia among other countries.

According to Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Finance Minister, the Government has borrowed heavily from abroad since it drew up an economic reform programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2016, is planning to expand its investor base, lengthen maturity of its debt from short term and seek cheaper borrowing.

Egypt seeks to rearrange debt structure as it faces a tough foreign repayments schedule over the next two years as well as a rising oil import bill, reported Reuters.