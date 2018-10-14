CBE signs $3.8 billion finance agreement with international banks

The transaction aims to achieve the central bank’s objective of enhancing its liability management by extending the duration of its debt structure.
The CBE has announced that it agreed to enter into a new repurchase transaction of $3.8 billion with a consortium of international banks including Citigroup, Credit Suisse as well as Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC.
In a statement, CBE stated that the repurchase transaction will settle on 19 November 2018, following the CBE repayment of the total sum of $3.1 billion, on 15 November 2018, honoring the terms of the previous repurchase transaction transacted in November 2017, with a consortium of international banks.
This financing transaction is provided by the banks against the entire amount of Egypt dollar-denominated sovereign bonds with maturities November 2024 and November 2028 in addition to newly to be issued Egypt dollar-denominated sovereign bonds maturing in 2026 and 2030.
ICBC Standard Bank, JPMorgan Securities as well as Natixis and Nomura International are also part of the consortium involved in the loan.