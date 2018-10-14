Jordan PM reshuffles cabinet in pursuit of IMF reforms

Jordanian Prime Minister has announced a cabinet reshuffle as the Government looks to push through reforms intended to revive stagnant economic growth and cut public expenditure.

In a bid to calm widespread discontent over rising economic hardship Omar al-Razzaz who had said he would re-evaluate his team after 100 days in office - reduced the 29-member cabinet to 27.

The former World Bank economist, kept key ministries notably the interior, finance and foreign portfolios unchanged, and has warned Jordan would pay a heavy price if a tax reform bill failed to pass into law this year.

Under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) austerity plan, the Governmnt must rein in spending to cut spiralling debt standing a $37 billion, equivalent to 95 per cent of gross domestic product.

Razzaz said that he wanted to push through the tax bill this year to retain IMF support and avoid higher servicing costs on over JOD 1 billion dinars of foreign debt due in 2019.