South Africa's Mboweni likely to get Moody's reprieve

Tito Mboweni is likely to get a boost at the start of his tenure as South Africa’s finance minister, with Moody’s Investors Service maintaining its rating on the nation’s sovereign debt. That’s according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Moody’s, the only one of the three major credit-rating companies that still assesses South Africa’s debt at investment grade, is scheduled to announce the review on Friday.