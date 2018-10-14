Bahrain to receive up to $2 billion, first slice of Gulf aid

Bahrain will receive up to $2 billion from its Gulf neighbours before the end of the year as the first instalment of an aid package and some funds have already arrived in state coffers, reported Reuters.

The Kingdom’s finances have been hit hard by a slump in oil prices in 2014 and have been struggling to cut government spending while avoiding public anger over austerity measures.

The funds will help Bahrain, which is holding parliamentary elections in November, as it implements new fiscal reforms. Bahrain released a 33-page fiscal plan last week after signing the agreement with its Gulf neighbours to fix its debt-burdened finances and abolish its budget deficit by 2022.

Bahrain had projected a $3.5 billion budget deficit in 2018.