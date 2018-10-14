Cote d'ivoire to revisit offshore local-currency bond

Cote d'ivoire will revisit plans to issue local-currency bonds to foreign investors in 2019 as the West African nation seeks to diversify its investor base, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Following a sale of $2 billion in bonds in March, the world’s top cocoa grower did not follow through on its plans for this year to sell local-currency bonds offshore after assessing there will not be sufficient demand, said the people. Government spokesman Sidi Toure declined to comment when contacted by phone.

Cote d'ivoire is budgeting to raise $2.5 billion in debt in 2019, from XOF 1.3 trillion this year, said the people. The Government is considering selling more securities in US dollars and euros, even though it wants to issue most of its offshore requirements in the local currency, said the people.

While Cote d'ivoire’s euro-denominated issuance this year was the largest in the common currency by an African government since at least the start of this century, a new auction will come at a time when rising US rates and an ongoing trade war between the world’s biggest economies are curbing investor appetite for risk assets. The average yield on dollar bonds of African sovereigns climbed more than 190 basis points this year, according to a Standard Bank Group index.

Cote d'ivoire’s public-sector debt was 42.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2017, according to the International Monetary Fund.