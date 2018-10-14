UAE issues federal law on public debt

The UAE’s finance ministry has announced a public debt law permitting the federal government to begin issuing sovereign debt and help the banking sector meet international liquidity rules, according to local newswire, WAM.

The issuance of sovereign bonds will support the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) role in liquidity management in the banking system. Also, it will help benchmark the UAE Dirham yield curve and thereby deepening the local financial market for financing of companies operating in the state.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, said, This law will have substantial returns for the state, as it will anchor the development of the sovereign debt management according to best international practices, and will have a significant positive impact in upgrading the state’s macroeconomic management. “

The debt law will support the establishment of a secondary market for government securities through which public debt instruments can be traded in UAE financial markets to meet the liquidity needs of the banking sector.

The public debt law sets the general rules for the issuance and management of public debt and under the provisions of this law, a ‘Public Debt Management Office’ shall be established at the Ministry of Finance, which will be directly subordinate to the Minister of Finance.

The office will be responsible for proposing public debt management strategies and policies in coordination with the CBUAE, implementing the strategies and policies approved by the cabinet, and providing recommendations on the issuance of public debt instruments.

Additionally, the Public Debt Management Office will also monitor financial risks as well as other risks associated with issuing and trading any public debt instruments and propose solutions to manage and control these risks.