ADX launches its new digital platform 'Sahmi'

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), launched its new integrated digital platform, ‘Sahmi’ which provides digital services for individual investors.

In a statement, ADX stated that Sahmi represents an integrated platform providing investor services through several ADX channels such as the website and a smartphone application.

The digital platform will enable investors to apply for the service of their choice at any time and from any place without the need to visit an ADX customer service office.

Rashed Al Blooshi, Chief Executive of ADX, said that Sahmi will enable a high-quality database for investors and will offer a link between different government entities through the government’s integrated system.

Additionally, Sahmi will eliminate the requirement of extra documents from investors, reduce human interaction and bolster the confidentiality as well as the privacy of our investor database.

The platform was launched during the GITEX Technology Week 2018, according to local newswire, WAM.