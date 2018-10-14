Oil heads for biggest weekly loss since May on equities rout

Oil is heading for the biggest weekly loss since May as equities turmoil spills over into the crude market.

Futures in New York dropped 4.4 per cent this week, echoing declines in the Standard & Poor’s 500, which tumbled to the lowest in three months on Thursday amid fresh concern about an escalating US trade war with China. “The long oil trade is way too overcrowded and these markets tend to overshoot their supply demand dynamics,” said Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJ O’Brien Associates. We’re seeing liquidation in the oil market because of the spill over effect from the equity market."

As the American stock sell-off soured sentiment across markets including raw materials on Thursday, a measure of oil-price volatility surged to the highest level since July. The same day, the Bloomberg Commodity Index had its first back-to-back drop in three weeks as oil and aluminium prices plunged, and is heading for its first weekly decline in four weeks.

Oil has retreated almost eight per cent after reaching a four-year high earlier this month. Still, with impending US sanctions on Iran set to cut the OPEC producer’s oil exports, bulls speculate that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries will not be able to offset potential production losses.

“With the uncertainty about Iran sanctions” and “ongoing concerns about the situation in Venezuela, we are running very, very close to maximum capacity,” Neil Atkinson, head of the IEA’s oil industry and markets division, said in a Bloomberg television interview from Paris. “The industry’s running flat out, and because it’s flat out that is likely to mean that prices will be supported at relatively high levels.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was unchanged at $70.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 2.7 per cent above the 100-day average.

Brent for December settlement fell 58 cents to $79.68 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude declined $2.83 on Thursday, and is down 5.3 per cent for the week. It traded at a $8.95 premium to WTI for the same month.

Gasoline futures fell 1.33 cents to $1.9 a gallon Friday. Oil prices have been creeping upwards for more than a year, quietly gaining ground as emerging-market investors fretted about trade and the end of cheap money. But now that crude is near the highest in four years, it’s suddenly a hot topic. OPEC cut its estimate for global demand for its crude next year due to weakening economic growth and higher output from rivals such as US shale drillers.