SoftBank to select Nomura, Goldman Sachs to lead IPO

Saudi Arabia’s SoftBank Group has picked banks including Nomura Holdings and Goldman Sachs Group as lead underwriters for the IPO of its Japanese wireless business, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The joint global coordinators will help the company sell about $27 billion of shares, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The mobile operator currently plans to start marketing the sale next month and list the shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on 19 December, although the timing could change.

The size of the IPO will provide prestige as well as potential lucrative fees for the lead underwriters. Tokyo-based SoftBank plans to market most of the shares to Japanese individuals.