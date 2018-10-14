Turkish lira, government bonds gain after court frees US pastor

The lira swung between gains and losses after a Turkish court freed a US pastor after a two-year-long detention, paving the way for a thaw in ties with Washington. Bonds and stocks gained.

The lira was expected to extend an advance on the release of Andrew Brunson, yet investors held fire after a five-day rally fuelled by speculation his release was imminent.

“I was expecting the lira to appreciate a bit and then dollar-lira to hit a rock bottom in the coming days,” said Cristian Maggio, the head of emerging market research at TD Securities in London. “While things can still develop in that direction, the absence of a knee-jerk reaction suggests that dollar-lira had already all the good news in the price.”

The lira was little changed at 5.9 per dollar, after gaining as much as 1.6 per cent earlier to its strongest level in two months. The currency’s deprecation this year gave way to the fastest inflation in 15 years, piled pressure on companies reeling under a heavy foreign-currency debt load, and forced the central bank into nearly doubling its benchmark rate to contain the rout.

The yield on 10-year government bonds fell as much as 105 basis point to 19.02 per cent, a more than one-week low. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index rose 1.5 per cent, led by gains in steel maker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS.