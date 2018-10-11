Mashreq reaches $40 million settlement with New York regulator

Mashreq has agreed to pay $40 million to the New York regulator for breaches in its anti-money laundering controls and gaps in its US sanctions compliance programme, reported Reuters.

The regulator also found out that Mashreq and its New York branch failed to maintain and make available at the branch appropriate books, accounts and records of transactions detailing investigations into any possible US sanction breaches.

However, the consent order did not specify any willful violation.

In a statement, the lender confirmed the agreement and stated that it remains committed to maintaining and enhancing its compliance with regulatory expectations.