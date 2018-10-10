ADX adopts Emirates ID number as an investor number

The securities exchange will issue investor numbers for its individual investors starting 14 October 2018.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s (ADX) has announced its initiative to adopt the Emirates ID in all transactions.
In a statement, ADX stated that the new structure is based on the UAE national ID number for the investor rather than the current structure.
The new issued number will be the same 15-digit national ID number with no changes in the mechanism for issuance of investors’ numbers to non-residents and other categories.