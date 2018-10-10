NBK’s Al-Watani Wealth Management launches in Saudi Arabia

National Bank of Kuwait’s Al-Watani Wealth Management Company, has officially launched its operations in the Saudi market and it will offer investment funds management, discretionary portfolios management, deal arranging as well as advisory services and custody arrangements.

Isam Jassim Al-Sager, NBK Group CEO, said that the firm’s wealth management services in Saudi Arabia are an integral part of NBK Group’s strategic objectives to expand its operations in the market and increase its network to three branches in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

“We are proud to launch Al-Watani Wealth Management Company’s activities in the Saudi market as a new welcomed addition to the investment and banking sector offering unique innovative financial products and services”, added Tariq bin Mutlaq Al-Mutlaq, Chairman of Al-Watani Wealth Management.