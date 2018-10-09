South Africa's Ramaphosa to make announcement on Nene talks soon

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene have spoken about Nene’s testimony at an anti-graft inquiry and the president will make an announcement about this soon, his office said.

“The president has been in engagements with Minister Nene” and they have discussed the minister’s statement that he met with the Gupta family at their private residence, Presidency spokeswoman Khusela Diko said by phone Tuesday. Nene’s testimony contradicted an earlier statement that he had only met the Guptas, who are friends with former President Jacob Zuma, at social events.

Ramaphosa “is concerned about uncertainty that this has created in the markets,” Diko said. “He is applying his mind to the discussions he has had with Minister Nene and the representations made by him. He will make an announcement in due course.”