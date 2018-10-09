South Africa cheapest of seven worst-hit emerging stock markets

When national markets are compared with their own historical valuation levels, based on price as a multiple of projected earnings, Asia and Africa come out the worst after a sell-off that began in January pushed the developing world into a bear market. Money managers often cite South Africa as the most open and liquid emerging market, explaining why it tends to suffer the most in any rout.

The fast-growing economies of India and Philippines haven’t been spared either as they slipped to deeper lows. By this reckoning, most Latin American markets are relatively stable.