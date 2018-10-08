Oman mulls US dollar Sukuk sale

The Sultanate's Sukuk will be the country's second public Islamic bond issue in international markets, it sold its first last year and raised $2 billion with a seven-year maturity.
The government of Oman could announce a plan to issue new US dollar-denominated Sukuk this week, reported Reuters.
Oman has borrowed extensively in the international markets over the past few years to finance state spending and development projects at a time of lower oil prices, with its latest venture into the foreign debt markets was a $6.5 billion conventional bond sold in January this year.