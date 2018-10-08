Latest News
Oman mulls US dollar Sukuk sale

 

The Sultanate's Sukuk will be the country's second public Islamic bond issue in international markets, it sold its first last year and raised $2 billion with a seven-year maturity.

The government of Oman could announce a plan to issue new US dollar-denominated Sukuk this week, reported Reuters.

Oman has borrowed extensively in the international markets over the past few years to finance state spending and development projects at a time of lower oil prices, with its latest venture into the foreign debt markets was a $6.5 billion conventional bond sold in January this year.

