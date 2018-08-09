Aramco partners with Mazda to develop more efficient engines

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco has collaborated with Mazda to develop more efficient engines as they seek to reduce environmental impact, reported local daily, Arab News.

The corporation will see Aramco providing low carbon-content new fuels while Mazda will focus on building high-efficiency advanced prototype engines.

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco’s Chief Technology Officer, said that the cooperative research with Mazda and AIST underscores our shared commitment to delivering advanced technology solutions that make a significant impact on real-world issues.