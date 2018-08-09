Salama partners with InfoFort to introduce automation robots

Saudi based Salama Cooperative Insurance has signed a partnership deal with Aramex’s InfoFort to roll out RPA technology which helps to organise automate mundane rule-based business processes through a software or robot.

The robot captures and interpret data, generate responses and communicate with other digital systems, therefore allowing businesses to dedicate key resources to critical tasks.

InfoFort will deploy a virtual workforce for the Salama’s Motor Claims department where two unattended robots will work simultaneously to sync the claims process between Najm, a semi-governmental service provider that works as an intermediary between the individuals and insurance companies, and Salama’s core insurance system.

The robots will be responsible for tracking if new claims are assigned to Salama or Najm, download all supporting documents related to the claims as well as automatically print necessary files.

Omar Al Ajlani, CEO of Salama Cooperative Insurance, said, “Our partnership with InfoFort is central to our growth vision as we strive for greater efficiency, faster customer service and higher productivity levels.