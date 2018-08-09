UAE to boost economic and investment ties with Poland

Dr. Youssef Issa Hassan Al Sabri, the UAE’s ambassador to Poland emphasised the importance of activating cooperation between the two countries in all domains.
The UAE’s ambassador to Poland and the Minister of Investment and Economic Development of Poland have discussed the distinguished bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade and investment sectors between the two countries.
This is part of the embassy’s plan to boost relations between the UAE and Poland in economic, investment sectors as well as to contribute effectively to the success of the Europe and Emirates Economic Forum scheduled on 8 November 2018, according to local newswire,WAM.