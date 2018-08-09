Latest News
Bank Aljazira renews two insurance deals with Aljazira Takaful

 

The personal finance portfolio coverage contract is valued at SAR 15.64 million while the mortgage coverage contract is valued at SAR 17.53 million.

  

Saudi-based Bank Aljazira has renewed two insurance agreements for its personal finance portfolio and mortgage portfolio with Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Company for one year from 8 August 2018.

In a bourse filing, the bank said that the renewal was approved at the general assembly meeting held on 9 May and will reflect directly on the bank’s financial results for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

 

