KFH launches robotic process automation

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has partnered with Ernst & Young (EY) to launch the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) programme, reported local daily, Kuwait Times.

The RPA systems evaluate the creditworthiness of potential customers, achieving operational efficiency in strict compliance with the instructions of the regulatory authorities.

Additionally, it also analyses customer data and fill out the required documents allowing a whole host of other procedures to be carried out electronically.

Waleed Khaled Mandani, the Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer of KFH, said that EY will assist the bank in achieving its goals with the very best tools at their disposal given artificial intelligence (AI) is the future of banking and by far the most influential element of modern technology.