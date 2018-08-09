UAE FTA promotes compliance with tax clinic

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced a new campaign as part of its efforts to communicate directly and consistently with businesses. The “tax clinic” seeks to increase the number of registered taxable businesses and promote compliance with the timely submission of tax returns and payment of due taxes.

The campaign kicks off on Sunday, August 12, 2018, in Ras Al Khaimah, before moving on to Fujairah and then the rest of the emirates for a duration of three months, where representatives from the Authority will be present at the Clinic to answer taxpayer queries regarding registration with the FTA and other tax obligations, encouraging those who have yet to register for Value Added Tax (VAT) to promptly do so in order to avoid administrative penalties. The experts will also introduce attendees to the procedures required for submitting accurate Tax Returns and settling due taxes.

A press statement issued today explained that the tax clinic campaign will be organised as a collaboration between the federal tax authority and the departments of economic development and municipalities across all emirates. A team of analysts and experts from the FTA’s Registration and taxpayer services will go on an extensive tour, the first stage of which will take place on 12-14 August in Ras Al Khaimah, moving on to Fujairah on 26-28 August, then Um Al Quwain on 2-4 September, and Ajman on 9-11 September 2018.

The campaign will be returning to Ras Al Khaimah from 16-18 September, moving on to Sharjah from 23-25 September, then Fujairah again from 30 September – 2 October, Um Al Quwain from 7-9 October, Ajman 14-16 October, back to Fujairah from 21-23 October, before concluding with a third and final stop in Ras Al Khaimah 28-30 October 2018.

“The Federal Tax Authority has always been adamant to reach out to businesses subject to the UAE tax system in any way possible. To that end, we launched the ‘Tax Clinic’ as a new and innovative campaign to spread tax awareness among all business sectors, particularly, small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It allows us to be closer to them, to answer their questions, address their concerns, and provide them with all the tax-related information they need without having to visit the Authority’s headquarters. We will instead be moving closer to them through a team of experts,” said FTA Director General HE Khalid Ali Al Bustani.

Al Bustani added that the FTA experts conducting the ‘tax clinic’ will address all tax concerns raised by representatives of taxable businesses, answer their queries and address the challenges that face them, as well as provide guidance with regards to registering for VAT, preparing and submitting tax returns, paying due taxes and avoiding the most common mistakes or technical difficulties associated with these responsibilities. The experts will also distribute the educational and awareness publications issued by the Authority to explain systems and procedures and answer frequently asked questions.

In addition to raising awareness of tax requirements and procedures, the new campaign seeks to gauge remarks and queries from businesses that have not been brought to light yet and identify and address the reasons that prevented these businesses from registering with the Authority. The FTA called on businesses to attend the clinic and benefit from the opportunity to ask any questions they may have. The FTA reiterated its commitment to coordinating with the relevant federal and local entities to implement the tax system and boost cooperation to increase awareness among all stakeholders and maintain utmost transparency.