Former Governor of Kenyan Capital arrested over graft claims

Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero was arrested over graft allegations, according to Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Kidero is among seven other county officials that will be charged in court with corruption and economic crimes on Thursday, the anti-graft agency said on Twitter.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji “has independently reviewed the file and material submitted to him and is satisfied that the persons named are criminally culpable,” according to the prosecution office’s Twitter account.

Kenya’s government is stepping up its effort to curb corruption. On Wednesday, the public prosecutor ordered an investigation into alleged fraud and mismanagement of funds in the country’s judiciary. Last month, several senior staff at state-run Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd., including Chief Executive Officer Ken Tarus, were charged in court after a probe into various flawed tenders at the utility.