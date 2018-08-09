Mouawad acquires 51.38 carat Dynasty Diamond from ALROSA

ALROSA unearthed the 179-carat rough diamond in 2015 at the Nyurbinskaya kimberlite pipe in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The auction took place on 2 August 2018. The total Dynasty collection sold for $10 million making it the most expensive stone sold in the miner’s history. The impressive 51.38 carat Dynasty is a traditional round brilliant-cut diamond, D color, VVS1 clarity, which also makes it the best quality large diamond ever manufactured in Russia.

Fred and Pascal Mouawad, Co-Guardians of the Mouawad Group stated they were both very proud of this important acquisition, adding that it will be included in the company’s repertoire of historic diamond acquisitions. What attracted them to the Dynasty was not only its exceptional quality, but the transparency of its history and the fact it’s the largest and most valuable diamond ever sold by ALROSA—a rare gem with a remarkable record.

Over the years, Mouawad has acquired a collection of exceptional diamonds such as, the 245.35 carat Jubilee Diamond, the 135.92 carat Queen of Holland diamond, the 69.42 carat Taylor Burton, and the largest cushion shaped D IF weighting 218.08 carat.

The Mouawad Group has penetrated continents across the world, while retaining its eminent position as jeweler to royalty, high society and those that appreciate the finest standards of dazzling craftsmanship. Steeped in rich traditions and guided forward by its fourth generation, Mouawad is committed to continue its legacy for many more generations.