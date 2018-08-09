Latest News
Thursday 09, August 2018 by Bloomberg

Alibaba's Jack Ma ‘will do anything to share technology’ with Africa

 

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China’s biggest online emporium, “will do anything to share technology” with Africa, founder and Chairman Jack Ma said.

“The opportunity in e-commerce in Africa lies in the fact that Africa is lacking logistics, infrastructure and payment systems,” Ma said at a conference in Johannesburg Wednesday, after he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed implementing more favourable tax conditions for start-ups in the continent’s most-industrialised economy.

Ma has set aside $10 million for a fund for African entrepreneurs and said his next visit to the continent will be to Nigeria, the region’s most-populous nation.

