Alibaba's Jack Ma ‘will do anything to share technology’ with Africa

“The opportunity in e-commerce in Africa lies in the fact that Africa is lacking logistics, infrastructure and payment systems,” Ma said at a conference in Johannesburg Wednesday, after he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed implementing more favourable tax conditions for start-ups in the continent’s most-industrialised economy.

Ma has set aside $10 million for a fund for African entrepreneurs and said his next visit to the continent will be to Nigeria, the region’s most-populous nation.