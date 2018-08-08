Investcorp considers making direct investments in China and India

Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp is considering making its first direct investments in China and India within the next 12 to 18 months as it increasingly widens its investment focus to Asia, reported Reuters.

Investcorp has existing investments in India and Asia through its portfolio companies, but it is now exploring both markets for potential direct investments.

In April 2017, the private equity firm opened an office in Singapore to drive the company’s client coverage in Asia and partly to help it raise more funds from institutional investor.

Rishi Kapoor, Investcorp Co-Chief Executive, “The two big markets from an investment perspective in Asia are India and China.”