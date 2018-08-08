ADGM seeks market response to proposed network of fintech-focused regulators

The GFIN has been initiated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is a newly-formed association comprising 11 financial regulators, including ADGM. This paper follows a proposition document published by the UK FCA in February 2018 on the concept of a “global sandbox” and provides an update on the next steps of the project.

The GFIN initiative aims to create a network of fintech-focused regulators, and for those that offer reglab-like regulatory sandboxes, cross-border trials for those fintechs seeking to run tests in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. GFIN will also become a key forum for financial regulators to collaborate on regtech solutions and develop innovation-related policies.

“We are pleased to be part of this important collaboration to bolster the FinTech sector and create more opportunities for growth and innovation in financial services. Our experience in launching the fintech regulatory regime and sandbox in the MENA has given us valuable traction and insights to the needs of the innovators and financial institutions. As the FinTech Hub in this region, ADGM understands its responsibility in maintaining a conducive environment that allows a sustainable flow of fresh and innovative solutions to address the needs of consumers and our stakeholders locally and abroad. We look forward to further our partnerships with fellow regulators such as the UK FCA and the private sector to offer a greater platform for financial innovators to scale across various markets, and for all of us to maintain a practical, open and inclusive global fintech community,” said Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM.

As a centre of innovation and financial services, ADGM is an active advocate of financial technology and developments locally and internationally. ADGM has formed vital international bridges with multiple financial regulators, governments and the private sector to promote and enable the development and adoption of fintech across the various economies. As a member of the GFIN, ADGM looks forward to further cooperate with its regulator counterparts at scale and bring greater value to the FinTech industry in Abu Dhabi and globally.