Arab Monetary Fund and IRTI explore partnership in Islamic finance

The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB)’s IRTI are exploring collaboration opportunities in the production Islamic finance country reports among other Islamic finance services.
The AMF and IsDB’s Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) have begun exploring opportunities to deepen collaboration between the two institutions towards supporting the development of Islamic finance.
In a statement, IRTI said that the two parties expect to cooperate on the production of a number of such reports, the first of which is to be on the Republic of Djibouti.
Additionally, other areas of partnership include the development of AMF-IRTI Sukuk index, IRTI-Cambridge workshop on developing new Islamic financial solutions as well as organising an international conference on Islamic banking and finance.