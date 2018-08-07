Turkish business association opens new office in Kenya

MUSIAD has opened a new representation office in Kenya as part of a 2018 drive to extend presence in Africa, according to local newswire, Anadolu.

Ibrahim Uyar, Head of MUSIAD's organisational structure abroad, said that new representation offices will be launched in Zambia, Tanzania, Ghana and Ethiopia soon.

The association is aims to open representation offices in 30 African countries by the end of this year.

"We believe that trade volume between Turkey and Kenya will be increased to a considerable level with the help of our new office," added Uyar.

In 2018, Last year, Turkey's exports to Kenya totalled $152.3 million while the country's imports from Kenya were $17.1 million, according to Turkish Statistical Institute.