ADIB appoints new Chief Digital Officer

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has appointed Serhat Yildirim as its new Chief Digital Officer.

In statement, ADIB said that Yildirim is joining the Abu Dhabi-based lender from Finansbank in Turkey, where he was responsible for leading a revolutionary digital payment system project.

Khamis Buharoon, ADIB’s Vice Chairman and acting CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Serhat on board to lead the development and enhancement of our digital approach and to ensure that we are implementing technology-led solutions across all divisions of ADIB.”

Prior to joining Finansbank, Yildirim was managing Akbank Direct, Turkey’s fastest growing digital banking platform, with a key responsibility of managing as well as developing Akbank’s self-service channels which included ATM, internet and mobile platforms.