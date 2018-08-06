Kuwait’s point of sale transactions increases by 16.2 per cent in H1 2018

The Central Bank of Kuwait, has announced that citizens and residents’ point-of-sale transactions increased by 16.2 per cent amounting to KWD 722 million in H1 2018, reported local daily, Arab Times.

In a statement, the central bank said that total amount withdrawn by citizens and residents through ATM machines has increased by 3.1 per cent amounting to KWD 192.1 million, about KWD 6.24 billion was withdrawn during the first six months of 2018 compared to KWD 6.04 billion withdrawn during the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, online expenditures increased by 3.1 per cent to KWD 6.08 billion, a KWD 185.5 million increase compared to KWD 5.8 billion during the same time in 2017.