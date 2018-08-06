KFH transforms customer service with Microsoft’s Al chatbot technologies

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched an artificial-intelligence AI chatbot built on Microsoft technologies, in a move that promises to drive digital transformation by improving customer engagement and empowering KFH employees.

In a statement, KFH said that Al chatbot will be available to customers on its popular engagement channels, including the company’s website and mobile app.

The AI chatbot will be employed to reduce workloads, allowing customer-service agents to attend to more complex issues and leave standard queries to be resolved by the AI system.

Waleed Khaled, Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer of KFH, said that the ‘Baitak Assistant’ chatbot is the bank’s latest stepping stone on the phased journey and KFH has already moved to the Microsoft cloud, adopting Office 365 and Dynamics CRM as well as security to daily operations through Enterprise Mobility and Security.

The chatbots can be embedded in social engagement channels including SMS, enterprise mobile apps as well as websites, making it easy for your customers to reach to you anytime without waiting, added Charles Nahas, General Manager of Microsoft Kuwait.