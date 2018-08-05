Investcorp completes exit from Kuwait's Gulf Cryo

Investcorp has announced that its Gulf Opportunity Fund 1 has completed the sale of its remaining 15.65 per cent equity shareholding in Gulf Cryo Holding Company K.S.C.C., to other shareholders of the Company.

Established in 1953 in Kuwait, Gulf Cryo is a leading manufacturer, distributor and service provider of industrial gases in the MENA and Turkey region. The Company manufactures industrial, medical and specialty gases which are delivered by pipeline, in bulk or in cylinders to a wide range of industries and applications.

“The sale of Gulf Cryo marks an important addition to Investcorp’s successful exits in the region. We are very proud to have worked alongside our equity partners, namely the Al Huneidi family as the founder and majority shareholder. Together, we have delivered notable achievements, institutionalising Gulf Cryo and supporting its regional expansion plan, both organically and through a series of acquisitions. These achievements are testament to the success of Investcorp’s business model and our extensive experience supporting the growth of local and regional businesses, while creating value to our investors,” Tristan de Boysson, Co-Head of Corporate Investment for MENA at Investcorp, said.

“Our partnership with Investcorp started in 2009 as we were looking for a value-added partner to help Gulf Cryo achieve its full potential. Today, we want to thank the Investcorp team for their contributions and commitment to support Gulf Cryo by accelerating its growth plan in the GCC and beyond, strengthening management and improving corporate governance. We look forward to continuing this momentum, benefitting from a larger geographic footprint, and a superior asset base to embark on the new opportunities that lie ahead,” Amer Al Huneidi, Gulf Cryo's Chairman, said.

The sale of Gulf Cryo marks Investcorp GOF1’s third exit in the GCC region following the sale of UAE-based Redington Gulf in 2012 and the Tadawul listing of Saudi-based L’azurde in 2016.