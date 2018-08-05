Saudi Arabia reduced oil production in July, says OPEC

Saudi Arabia, which recently pledged oil-supply increases to tame rallying crude prices, cut production last month.

The biggest member of the organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 10.3 million barrels a day in July.

The Kingdom told the oil cartel it produced 10.489 million in June.

The cutback comes despite promises from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih that key OPEC members and their allies would add about one million barrels of supply, doing ‘whatever is necessary to keep the market in balance’. Under pressure from US President Donald Trump to reassure markets, the kingdom was said to have been preparing to pump 10.8 million or 11 million barrels a day.

The lower number follows signs that the Saudis could not ultimately find buyers to justify pumping at record output levels. US crude futures lost more than seven per cent in July, their steepest drop in two years, amid signs that a surplus is re-emerging in some parts of the world market. There are growing fears that the trade war between the US and China could impair demand.