South African lobby group rejects Capitec Bank’s offer on Viceroy report

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), a lobby group made up of some of the country’s largest companies, said it turned down an offer from Capitec Bank Holdings to pay for a report on short seller Viceroy Research, which had earlier in the year targeted the lender.

Bonang Mohale, CEO of the BLSA, said that following conversations with Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, who offered to pay for the research, BLSA decided it wanted to own the report and declined.

Intellidex, a research company, produced the 49-page document for BLSA in July. On its unverified Twitter account, Viceroy called it a ‘smear piece’ and refuted some of its findings. Viceroy first came to the fore in the country in December when it released a critical report on Steinhoff International Holdings NV the day after the retailer uncovered accounting irregularities.

Capitec, South Africa’s fastest-growing bank and a BLSA member, did not contribute, added Charl Nel, Intellidex’s spokesman.

BLSA contracted and paid Intellidex, according to the research company’s chairman, Stuart Theobald.