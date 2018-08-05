IMF commends Mozambique’s economic recovery

The IMF has announced that Mozambique’s economy is recovering gradually with real GDP growth projected between three and four per cent in 2018.

In a statement, the IMF said that this recovery is expected to be supported by further declines in interest rates given the benign inflation outlook, recovery in agriculture as well as significantly higher mining production.

Additionally, real GDP is expected to pick up to the range of four per cent to 4.5 per cent in 2019.

The Government was recommended to remove value added tax (VAT) exemptions, except for basic basket goods and to further strengthen VAT administration.

The IMF encouraged the Government to rely on external grant financing as well as highly concessional loans, while ensuring that issuance of debt guarantees strictly follows the new and stricter approval procedures established in December 2017 given that public debt is in distress.

The Bank of Mozambique was encouraged to safeguard a comfortable level of international reserves as well as maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime that has served the country well.