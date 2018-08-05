Moody's downgrades Bahrain's ratings, maintaining a negative outlook

Moody's has downgraded Bahrain's long-term issuer ratings to B2 from B1, maintaining the negative outlook.

In a statement, Moody’s said that, despite higher oil prices over the past year, the Government's gross borrowing needs remain very high and foreign exchange reserves are very low.

Bahrain's creditworthiness will significantly remain weaker unless the Kingdom receive financial support promised by its GCC allies on 27 June 2018.

The heightened external and government liquidity pressures have not prompted the authorities to accelerate the implementation of fiscal reforms, which the rating agency expects to remain very slow.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that financial support from the GCC is not timely and comprehensive enough to maintain Bahrain's credit profile at B2 given a series of forthcoming debt repayments, including a $750 million sovereign Sukuk repayment due on 22 November 2018.

Bahrain's financing needs amount to more than 30 per cent of GDP in 2018-20, a very high level internationally, says Moody’s.