Lead buyers begin due diligence for Abraaj's healthcare fund

Buyout firms TPG and KKR & Co have emerged as frontrunners to run Abraaj’s $1 billion healthcare fund.

The two firms have emerged as frontrunners from a list of six bidders, after the other four were told by Abraaj’s provisional liquidators, Deloitte and PwC, that investors wanted a potential manager with a large balance sheet and the ability to handle multiple regulators.

Abraaj’s healthcare fund has been at the centre of a dispute since investors such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and International Finance Corp accused Dubai’s embattled equity firm of misusing funds.

This triggered months of turmoil at the MENA’s biggest buyout fund, which halted its fundraising activities and shook up its management as it tackled ensuing debt repayment problems, reported Reuters.