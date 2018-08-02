FAB appoints Head of investment for Personal Banking Group

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has appointed Alain Marckus as Managing Director and Head of Investment Strategy and Investment Management for its Personal Banking Group (PBG).

In a statement, FAB said that he will be responsible for defining the bank’s recommended investment strategy and investment view.

Murckus joined the bank in 2015 and recently he served as Head of Investment Strategy, Products & Services for the bank’s Wealth and Private Banking.

Earlier in his career, Murckus was the Managing Director for BCP Investment Bank in Singapore, Head of Fixed Income at Emirates NBD as well as part of JPMorgan Chase team.