Saudi Arabia Aramco's IPO under threat, says Fitch Solutions

Fitch Solutions has said that the international listing of Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco seems increasingly out of reach.

In a report, Fitch said that the negative signals from the Government on the IPO’s developments as well as lack of transparency over the operations of the company and its recently-announced SABIC acquisition deal have casted a dark cloud on the potential of the listing.

Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, in May said that the IPO was postponed to 2019, further stressing that the timing wasn't set in stone.

span>Additionally, earlier in July Aramco announced its intention to acquire SABIC, a deal likely provide significant cash to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which was the key objective of the IPO to increase cash at the sovereign wealth fund to enable it to diversify its investment and generate additional revenue.

The stalling of the IPO could send negative signals to foreign investors, threatening the funding of the Kingdom's diversification projects.

The ratings agency said that currently they do not expect the Government to officially cancel the IPO, instead they will keep on pushing the IPO further while providing limited indications on plans and timeframe.

The Kingdom initially planned to list five per cent of the company in 2018, on both the Tadawul and on a leading global exchange (most likely London, New York or Tokyo).

The listing is expected to raise $100 billion.