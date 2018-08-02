Uber partners with AXA to offer driver insurance in Saudi Arabia

Uber has partnered with AXA insurance to offer new insurance plans for drivers and delivery partners in Saudi Arabia.

The insurance policies will be fully funded by Uber and also offer protection to passengers on the trips.

Pierre Dimitri Gore Coty, Uber’s Regional Manager, said that the introduction of ‘Injury Protection’ ensure the best safety practises for our driver and delivery partners by listening to their needs.

Earlier this year, Uber also announced ‘Masaruky’, a two-year initiative aimed to increase Saudi Arabian women’s participation in the workforce through access to transportation, reported local daily, Arab News.