Morocco's King Mohammed sacked minister for urging economic reforms

The decision to dismiss Mohamed Boussaid has been described as an implementation of the principle of accountability and was done in consultation with Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani.
Morocco’s King Mohammed has sacked the minister for the economy and finance, three days after the monarch urged action to tackle social and economic problems, according to local newswire, Agence Morocaine De Presse.
“This Royal decision is part of the implementation of the principle of accountability which His Majesty is keen to apply to all officials, whatever their ranks or affiliations,” said the statement.