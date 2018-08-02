OPEC oil production increases on Saudi Arabia output promise

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s crude output increased last month as Saudi Arabia pumped near-record volumes to fulfil its pledge to consumers that demand would be met.

Higher crude output from the Saudis, along with Nigeria and Iraq, pushed up total production for by 300,000 barrels a day, offsetting losses from a spiralling economic collapse in Venezuela, political clashes in Libya and the onset of US sanctions against Iran. The group’s 15 members, which now include Congo, collectively produced 32.6 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia’s production increase shows it’s delivering on promises to prevent prices from damaging the global economy after Brent crude reached a three-year high above $80 a barrel earlier this summer. The kingdom has been under acute pressure from President Donald Trump to open the taps as he chokes off exports from Saudi’s political rival, Iran.

When OPEC met in June, the organisation agreed it had been cutting supplies excessively and should restore output to 100 per cent of a target set in late 2016. With the production increases made since then, they’ve succeeded: compliance was at 104 per cent in July.

However, the organisation is bitterly divided on the interpretation of the June agreement.

While the Saudis and their Gulf allies vowed to increase production to make up for countries unable to, Iran argues that they’re violating individual country targets and ultimately betraying the organisation. Although the sanctions do not officially take effect until November, Iran is already seeing customers flee as the US imposes penalties on buyers after Trump quit a nuclear accord with the country.

The Saudi policy appears to be helping cool prices in the way sought by President Trump. US crude futures slumped last month by the most in two years, and traded just below $68 a barrel on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The survey shows Saudi Arabia’s output was below the 10.8 million barrels a day threshold that the kingdom was said to be indicating it would pump in July, suggesting demand for its oil isn’t as strong as initially expected.