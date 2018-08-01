Investcorp sells Nobel Learning Communities

Bahrain’s Investcorp has announces that it has finalised a deal to sale Nobel Learning Communities, a provider of private education in the US.

The investment firm acquired Nobel Learning Communities in 2015 and has worked to achieve the company’s significant growth having acquired 25 schools, opening nine greenfields as well as achieving EBITDA growth of over 50 per cent during its period of ownership, reported local daily, Arabian Business.

Fahad Murad, Managing Director at Investcorp in Bahrain, said, “We are pleased to have helped consolidate Nobel Learning Communities’ leadership in the industry by investing further in the schools and their programmes.”

Nobel Learning Communities was founded in 1984 and operates a network of over 190 private schools across 19 states in the US with over 25,000 students.