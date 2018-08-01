BlackRock adds Turkish bonds to its portfolio

BlackRock is adding Turkish bonds to its portfolios even as Goldman Sachs Group says the country’s policy makers are doing everything wrong.

Out of the five most-traded Turkish dollar bonds, the world’s biggest money manager added four to its positions in Q3 2018, according to a filing on 27 July. that is barely a month after the average yield on Turkish dollar debt jumped to the highest since 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.

But it’s at odds with Sam Finkelstein, head of emerging markets at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, who has warned of a “vicious cocktail” for Turkish assets including US threats to sanction the country and the central bank’s decision to unexpectedly hold rates last week.

Investors in Turkish hard-currency bonds lost almost eight per cent this year, the worst performance after Argentina among emerging markets peers, amid concerns about political interference in monetary policy and credit-rating downgrades. But the slump lifted yields to levels where some investors see value. The average yield on Turkish dollar debt of 7.45 per cent compares with the emerging-market average of 6.12 per cent.

The top two holdings in BlackRock’s $6.4 billion emerging-markets local-currency bond fund are from Turkey lira-denominated notes maturing in February 2021 as well as in March 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund has lost eight per cent this year, underperforming nine out of 10 of its peers.

Sergio Trigo Paz, the London-based head of emerging-market debt at BlackRock, has in the past praised Turkish policy makers, saying on 6 June they were “on the path to orthodoxy.” A London-based BlackRock spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

The Turkish central bank acknowledged it will not meet its five per cent inflation target for three more years, disappointing investors seeking signs that monetary policy would tighten.