UAE banks' ATMs network increased in H1 2018, says CBUAE

The Central Bank of the UAE has announced that the number of automatic teller machines (ATMs), have increased to 5261 in H1 2018 from 5219 the corresponding period in 2017, according to local newswire, WAM.

GCC banks operating in the country remained six with four branches, while foreign banks increased from 20 to 21, with 77 branches against 81 in 2017.

Additionally, the number of financial entities operating under the UAE Central Bank's mandate and supervision reached 12 commercial banks, 99 bank representation offices as well as 26 financing companies, 128 money exchange firms and 11 brokerage bureaus.