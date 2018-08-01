Lebanese economy delicate and needs reform, says World Bank

The Lebanese economy situation is fragile and needs a new phase of reforms, especially for the energy, water as well as new technology sectors to attract investments, says a World Bank official.

The World Bank said the Lebanese is not sustainable and new reforms need to be implemented urgently’ despite the central bank’s good buffer of foreign reserves, according to local newswire Lebanon National News Agency.

Farid Belhaj, the World Bank Group Vice President for MENA, said that Lebanon has been defying gravity for quite some time but a day would come when ‘gravity materialises’.

The World Bank was always ready to help Lebanon through financing development and production projects, added Belhaj.

The World Bank has a $2.2 billion investment portfolio in Lebanon, but the lack of government means $1.1 billion of that amount to be spent on jobs, health as well as transport projects is still awaiting approval before it can be used.

Leaders from across Lebanon’s divided political establishment have said they recognise the urgency of the situation and the need to start reforms, but a new unity government has yet to be agreed following parliamentary elections on 6 May.